Uttar Pradesh's Battle Against Illegal Hazardous Activities: NGT Steps In

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a directive to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to bolster and refine the state's approach to curbing illegal activities involving hazardous substances. This decision follows a catastrophic incident in June 2023, where an explosion in an illicit firecracker warehouse in Gunnaur township claimed four lives and caused numerous injuries.

NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, in an April 22 order, emphasized the need for enhanced oversight and accountability. The chief secretary has been tasked with convening discussions with relevant stakeholders to implement remedial measures, ensuring future incidents are averted and that environmental standards are strictly adhered to.

The tribunal underscored the state's obligation to provide Rs 20 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased. It was noted that financial insufficiencies on the part of district authorities should not impede restitution for the victims' families and those affected by the blast.

