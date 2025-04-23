Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Battle Against Illegal Hazardous Activities: NGT Steps In

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to review and update measures against illegal hazardous activities following a deadly explosion in June 2023. Compensation has been mandated for victims' families, and the state must enhance enforcement and compliance with environmental norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Battle Against Illegal Hazardous Activities: NGT Steps In
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a directive to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to bolster and refine the state's approach to curbing illegal activities involving hazardous substances. This decision follows a catastrophic incident in June 2023, where an explosion in an illicit firecracker warehouse in Gunnaur township claimed four lives and caused numerous injuries.

NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, in an April 22 order, emphasized the need for enhanced oversight and accountability. The chief secretary has been tasked with convening discussions with relevant stakeholders to implement remedial measures, ensuring future incidents are averted and that environmental standards are strictly adhered to.

The tribunal underscored the state's obligation to provide Rs 20 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased. It was noted that financial insufficiencies on the part of district authorities should not impede restitution for the victims' families and those affected by the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025