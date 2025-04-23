Chaos in Nawada: Police Officers Injured by Mob Attack

A mob attack in Bihar's Nawada district left at least five policemen injured, including an assistant sub-inspector, officials reported on Wednesday.

The violent incident unfolded late Tuesday night when a police team approached Tikodih village to rescue four individuals held hostage by locals. On arrival, the officers faced a stone-pelting mob, resulting in injuries and the damage of a police vehicle, according to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Hulash Kumar.

Reinforcements were promptly sent to manage the situation, allowing the rescue of the hostages. The authorities confirmed the arrest of 32 villagers in connection with the incident. Investigations continue to determine the motives for the initial hostage situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)