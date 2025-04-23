Tragic Incident in Raisen: A Young Woman's Fight Ends in Tragedy

A shocking incident unfolded in Raisen district when a 19-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law while resisting an attempted rape, local authorities reported on Wednesday.

The tragic event occurred at Vangawa Tola, located 14 kilometers from the district's main headquarters. Police officials revealed that the victim had recently married the accused's elder brother.

When alone at home, the woman was attacked by the accused, who is 30 years old and a father of five. After attempting to rape her, he allegedly strangled her. Neighbors, alerted by her screams, managed to capture the perpetrator, who later confessed to the crime. The investigation continues.

