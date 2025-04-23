Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Raisen: A Young Woman's Fight Ends in Tragedy

A 19-year-old woman from Raisen district was killed by her brother-in-law after resisting his attempted rape. The incident occurred in Vangawa Tola. The suspect, who is also a father of five, confessed to the crime and was apprehended by neighbors who heard the victim's cries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Raisen district when a 19-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law while resisting an attempted rape, local authorities reported on Wednesday.

The tragic event occurred at Vangawa Tola, located 14 kilometers from the district's main headquarters. Police officials revealed that the victim had recently married the accused's elder brother.

When alone at home, the woman was attacked by the accused, who is 30 years old and a father of five. After attempting to rape her, he allegedly strangled her. Neighbors, alerted by her screams, managed to capture the perpetrator, who later confessed to the crime. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

