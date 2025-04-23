Left Menu

High Court Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Pays Tribute to Victims

The High Court of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh held a condolence meeting to honor victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The legal fraternity expressed deep solidarity with the bereaved families, attending a meeting led by several justices and legal representatives, which included a moment of silence.

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has firmly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, holding a solemn assembly to pay tribute to the victims. On Wednesday, a condolence meeting was organized at the High Court in Srinagar to honor those lost in Tuesday's tragic incident.

An official spokesperson stated that the legal community displayed unwavering solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time. The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani.

This poignant gathering also saw the participation of the deputy solicitor general of India, senior additional advocate generals, and members of the J-K High Court Bar Association in Srinagar. Officers, registry officials, and court personnel joined in observing a two-minute silence to pay heartfelt tribute to the victims of terrorism.

