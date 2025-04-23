High Court Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Pays Tribute to Victims
The High Court of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh held a condolence meeting to honor victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The legal fraternity expressed deep solidarity with the bereaved families, attending a meeting led by several justices and legal representatives, which included a moment of silence.
- Country:
- India
The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has firmly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, holding a solemn assembly to pay tribute to the victims. On Wednesday, a condolence meeting was organized at the High Court in Srinagar to honor those lost in Tuesday's tragic incident.
An official spokesperson stated that the legal community displayed unwavering solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time. The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani.
This poignant gathering also saw the participation of the deputy solicitor general of India, senior additional advocate generals, and members of the J-K High Court Bar Association in Srinagar. Officers, registry officials, and court personnel joined in observing a two-minute silence to pay heartfelt tribute to the victims of terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- High Court
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Ladakh
- Pahalgam
- terror attack
- condolence
- victims
- solidarity
- tribute
ALSO READ
Calls for Justice: Tahawwur Rana's Case Reignites 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Memories
High-Profile Extradition: The Arrival of Mumbai Terror Attack Accused
Mumbai Terror Attacker's Extradition: The Path to Justice
Advocate Narender Mann Appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Mumbai Terror Attack Case
Extradited Lahore Man Faces Trial in India for 2008 Terror Attacks