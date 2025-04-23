India Reaffirms Zero Tolerance to Terrorism and Strengthens Defence Self-Reliance: Rajnath Singh

In a powerful and emotionally charged address delivered during the Marshal of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Arjan Singh Memorial Lecture on April 23, 2025, in New Delhi, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India’s unwavering stance against terrorism and underscored the government's continuing commitment to enhancing national security through self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Opening his address on a solemn note, the Raksha Mantri offered heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The attack, targeting innocent civilians, has sent shockwaves across the nation. Shri Rajnath Singh strongly condemned the act, labeling it as cowardly and inhuman.

He assured citizens that justice would be served swiftly. "Those who carried out and conspired behind this act of terror will soon face a befitting response. India will not let such nefarious intentions go unpunished," he said.

Further reflecting on the geopolitical implications, the minister urged neighboring nations to heed historical lessons. “History has shown that nations crumble not just from external threats, but due to internal failures and moral decline,” he warned, subtly referring to cross-border influences in terrorism.

Tribute to Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh: A Legacy of Valor

Paying tribute to Marshal Arjan Singh, the only officer of the IAF to be promoted to a five-star rank, Shri Singh described him as a paragon of vision, valor, and dedication. “Marshal Arjan Singh's leadership set the foundations for the IAF's transformation into one of the world’s leading air forces,” he stated.

Singh credited the IAF’s post-independence growth and operational readiness to pioneers like Arjan Singh, adding that their ethos continues to inspire young Indians and the armed forces alike.

Strengthening National Defence: Emphasis on Self-Reliance

A major highlight of the lecture was the Government's push toward Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the defence sector. The Raksha Mantri emphasized that dependence on foreign imports is unsustainable for national security in the long run.

Showcasing India’s growing indigenous capabilities, he praised homegrown technologies like:

LCA Tejas – a light combat aircraft

Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv

Light Utility Helicopter Prachand

Air Defence Systems like Akash and BrahMos

He noted that these platforms exemplify the brilliance of Indian engineers, designers, and scientists. Additionally, missile systems such as Astra Mark-2, Pralay, SMART, and Next-Gen Anti-Radiation Missiles are already in various stages of development and production.

Role of Private Sector, Startups, and MSMEs in Defence Innovation

Shri Singh highlighted the crucial and growing role of India’s private sector, startups, and MSMEs in defence innovation. As the defence production landscape becomes increasingly technology-driven, these players are fast emerging as the backbone of India’s defence ecosystem, he said.

He added that these contributors are pivotal not just in product development, but also in strengthening high-tech warfare capabilities that will be essential in the years ahead.

Future-Ready Armed Forces: Embracing Modern Warfare Technologies

The Raksha Mantri outlined the Indian Government’s proactive strategy to equip the armed forces for the future. He emphasized the development of fifth-generation fighter jets, LCA Mark-2, and indigenously produced aero-engines through co-development models.

In light of the shifting power dynamics towards Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, Singh underscored the strategic importance of modernizing the military to address emerging threats. These include:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Hypersonic and Directed Energy Weapons

Quantum Computing

Drones, Cybersecurity & Space Technologies

“The 21st-century battlefield is not just physical—it is digital and asymmetric. Our preparations must reflect this reality,” he asserted.

A Unified Vision for India’s Defence Future

Concluding his address, Shri Rajnath Singh called for a collaborative, committed, and visionary approach toward making India a dominant force in regional security. He reaffirmed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government remains focused on defence sovereignty and strengthening the Armed Forces through indigenous technological advancement.

Senior defence officials, including Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and numerous retired and serving IAF personnel, attended the lecture, reinforcing the collective commitment to India’s security and military excellence.