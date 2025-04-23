Left Menu

EU and US Trade Talks: Finding Common Ground or Parting Ways?

The European Union is aiming for a negotiated trade solution with the United States, but is ready to impose countermeasures if talks fail. EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis expressed this in Washington, highlighting the EU's willingness to buy more US LNG and lower tariffs on certain goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:30 IST
EU and US Trade Talks: Finding Common Ground or Parting Ways?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The European Union is striving for a negotiated trade solution with the United States, as stated by EU Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis in Washington on Wednesday.

During an IMF and World Bank meeting, Dombrovskis noted the EU's offer to purchase more US liquefied natural gas (LNG) and reduce tariffs on specific goods as a gesture of compromise.

He also emphasized the need for more clarity from the US regarding its expectations, warning that the EU is prepared to implement countermeasures if discussions do not yield results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025