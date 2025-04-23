EU and US Trade Talks: Finding Common Ground or Parting Ways?
The European Union is aiming for a negotiated trade solution with the United States, but is ready to impose countermeasures if talks fail. EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis expressed this in Washington, highlighting the EU's willingness to buy more US LNG and lower tariffs on certain goods.
The European Union is striving for a negotiated trade solution with the United States, as stated by EU Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis in Washington on Wednesday.
During an IMF and World Bank meeting, Dombrovskis noted the EU's offer to purchase more US liquefied natural gas (LNG) and reduce tariffs on specific goods as a gesture of compromise.
He also emphasized the need for more clarity from the US regarding its expectations, warning that the EU is prepared to implement countermeasures if discussions do not yield results.
