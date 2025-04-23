CBI 'Unwanted Guest' in West Bengal: State's Jurisdiction Standoff

The West Bengal government has firmly labeled the CBI as an 'unwanted guest' following the state's revocation of consent for investigations within its borders. This sentiment was articulated by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared on behalf of the TMC government's plea during a Supreme Court hearing.

The hearing focused on several petitions, including those related to alleged illegal coal trading in the Asansol-Raniganj belt. Singhvi asserted that without consent, the CBI's jurisdiction ceases within West Bengal, likening the central agency's involvement to an uninvited intrusion.

This legal tussle gained complexity as the CBI maintained that its jurisdiction emanated from the crime's connection to railway areas. Meanwhile, the state's lawsuit challenging the CBI's actions proceeds, further shining a spotlight on intergovernmental legal challenges in India.

