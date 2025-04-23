Left Menu

Gurugram Governance: Tackling Grievances and Aiming for Cleanliness

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a meeting with district officials in Gurugram, emphasizing the importance of addressing public grievances promptly. Amid resolutions of complaints, he highlighted the need for cleanliness and infrastructure improvements, aiming for a well-organized city. Actions against negligence and pending issues were prioritized for future assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini convened a crucial meeting with district officials in Gurugram on Wednesday to discuss public grievances and urban management strategies.

Emphasizing the collective responsibility they hold, Saini encouraged proactive measures to expedite issue resolution, enhancing city cleanliness and infrastructure.

Among the 19 grievances reviewed, Saini resolved 18, illustrating his commitment to swift action. However, he called for further assessment of one pending matter, ensuring comprehensive follow-up in forthcoming meetings.

Attendees included Industry Minister Rao Narbir Singh, indicating significant government attention to the meeting's priorities.

In response to specific complaints, the CM instructed the recruitment of additional manpower and emphasized strict measures against negligence, projecting a firm stance on governance and urban improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

