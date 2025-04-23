Indian-Origin Man Cleared of Maid Abuse Charges in Singapore

An Indian-origin man accused of maid abuse in Singapore has been acquitted following a composition agreement with the alleged victim.

District Judge Brenda Tan discharged Somasanmma M S Velu, 48, acquitting him of charges related to assaulting a helper, which included striking her with a phone.

The Attorney-General's Chambers noted that the discharge came after considering counsel's representations and the facts of the case, allowing the case to be compounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)