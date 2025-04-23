Indian-Origin Man Cleared of Maid Abuse Charges in Singapore
An Indian-origin man in Singapore has been acquitted of maid abuse charges through a composition process. The accused, Somasanmma M S Velu, was previously charged with assaulting a helper. The Attorney-General's Chambers allowed for the case to be compounded following legal presentations, resulting in his discharge.
An Indian-origin man accused of maid abuse in Singapore has been acquitted following a composition agreement with the alleged victim.
District Judge Brenda Tan discharged Somasanmma M S Velu, 48, acquitting him of charges related to assaulting a helper, which included striking her with a phone.
The Attorney-General's Chambers noted that the discharge came after considering counsel's representations and the facts of the case, allowing the case to be compounded.
