Left Menu

Indian-Origin Man Cleared of Maid Abuse Charges in Singapore

An Indian-origin man in Singapore has been acquitted of maid abuse charges through a composition process. The accused, Somasanmma M S Velu, was previously charged with assaulting a helper. The Attorney-General's Chambers allowed for the case to be compounded following legal presentations, resulting in his discharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:23 IST
Indian-Origin Man Cleared of Maid Abuse Charges in Singapore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

An Indian-origin man accused of maid abuse in Singapore has been acquitted following a composition agreement with the alleged victim.

District Judge Brenda Tan discharged Somasanmma M S Velu, 48, acquitting him of charges related to assaulting a helper, which included striking her with a phone.

The Attorney-General's Chambers noted that the discharge came after considering counsel's representations and the facts of the case, allowing the case to be compounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025