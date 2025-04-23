Tragedy in Kashmir: Attack on Baisaran Valley

Militants executed a ruthless attack in Kashmir, killing 26 men after separating them from women and children. Survivors report that the gunmen asked their victims to recite Islamic verses before shooting those who failed.

Asavari Jagdale's father and uncle were among those killed. She described how her family hid and her father was shot when he couldn't recite a verse. Meanwhile, Debasish Bhattacharyya survived by chanting the required verses.

The attackers, spotted wearing traditional attire, fired at multiple locations, even targeting eateries. This attack, occurring in a popular tourist spot, is considered one of the deadliest in India for two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)