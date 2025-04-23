Tragedy in Kashmir: Attack on Baisaran Valley
In Kashmir's Baisaran Valley, militants killed 26 men while sparing women and children. The attackers identified victims by asking them to recite Islamic verses. Survivors described hiding in tents and enduring the gunfire. The incident marks one of India's worst attacks in nearly two decades.
Militants executed a ruthless attack in Kashmir, killing 26 men after separating them from women and children. Survivors report that the gunmen asked their victims to recite Islamic verses before shooting those who failed.
Asavari Jagdale's father and uncle were among those killed. She described how her family hid and her father was shot when he couldn't recite a verse. Meanwhile, Debasish Bhattacharyya survived by chanting the required verses.
The attackers, spotted wearing traditional attire, fired at multiple locations, even targeting eateries. This attack, occurring in a popular tourist spot, is considered one of the deadliest in India for two decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- attack
- Baisaran Valley
- militants
- tourists
- survivors
- India
- Islamic verses
- security
- deadliest
ALSO READ
Heatwaves Surge India's Electricity Demand in 2024
Heatwave Surge: India's Power Demand Hits Record High
Mudra Yojana: Catalyzing India's Entrepreneurial Revolution
Indian Stock Markets Bounce Back Amidst Trade Tensions
Mumbai Indians' Struggles in IPL 2025: Powerplay Concerns and Tactical Adjustments