Social Media Sparks Controversy: Arrest Over Kashmir Attack Comments

A 37-year-old man named Mohammad Osaf Khan was arrested for posting objectionable comments on social media regarding a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which left 26 dead. His comments sparked public outrage, leading police to act under public safety laws. The arrest followed a complaint by Abhay Srivastava.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:58 IST
A 37-year-old man, identified as Mohammad Osaf Khan, was arrested on Wednesday for making objectionable comments on social media concerning the Kashmir terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, according to police reports.

The arrest was made after Khan allegedly posted indecent remarks about a female victim of the attack, inciting potential public unrest. The complaint was filed by one Abhay Srivastava at the Hanuman Tal police station, prompting the district police to take swift action under the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) section 170.

The post, believed to have been made by Facebook user Mohammad Osaf, resulted in widespread public outrage. In response, Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay and Additional Superintendent of Police Anand Kaladgi have instructed the social media cell to closely monitor public reactions to this sensitive matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

