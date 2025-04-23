Iran's Underground Nuclear Complex: A Ticking Time Bomb?

Iran has constructed a formidable security perimeter around two subterranean tunnel complexes tied to its main nuclear site, as highlighted in a recent report. This strategic development comes amid rising tensions with the U.S. and Israel, who have both signaled potential military interventions.

The Institute for Science and International Security released satellite imagery showing the fortified installations, prompting alarm regarding Tehran's nuclear activities. Despite Iran's assurances of peaceful intentions, the West remains skeptical due to the country's continued uranium enrichment efforts.

Experts warn these complexes could soon store enriched uranium or house advanced centrifuges, edging Iran closer to nuclear weapon capability. The situation complicates diplomatic talks aiming to restrict Iran's nuclear aspirations, with Israel particularly resistant to any compromise that falls short of complete disarmament.

(With inputs from agencies.)