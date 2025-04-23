Cracking Down on Capital's Crime: The Arrest of Hashim Baba's Associates

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two key figures associated with notorious gangster Hashim Baba, further tightening the noose around organized crime in the city. Anwar Chacha, alleged to be the mastermind behind gym owner Nadir Shah's murder, was among those arrested, marking a significant breakthrough in last year's high-profile case.

In parallel operations, Asif Batla was also taken into custody under separate charges of organized crime. He was detained under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act at the Gokulpuri police station, sources reported, highlighting the persistent threat posed by the gang's activities.

Investigations reveal the gang, orchestrated by Baba from Mandoli Jail, has been manipulating court proceedings and coercing witnesses, leading to fresh charges. Senior officials are delving deeper into their operations, indicating a profound impact on crime in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)