Left Menu

Cracking Down on Capital's Crime: The Arrest of Hashim Baba's Associates

Delhi Police have apprehended two key associates of jailed gangster Hashim Baba. Those arrested include Anwar Chacha, linked to the 2024 murder of gym owner Nadir Shah. Both men are considered significant threats and were arrested in operations relating to organised crime charges. Police continue investigations into the gang's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:12 IST
Cracking Down on Capital's Crime: The Arrest of Hashim Baba's Associates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two key figures associated with notorious gangster Hashim Baba, further tightening the noose around organized crime in the city. Anwar Chacha, alleged to be the mastermind behind gym owner Nadir Shah's murder, was among those arrested, marking a significant breakthrough in last year's high-profile case.

In parallel operations, Asif Batla was also taken into custody under separate charges of organized crime. He was detained under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act at the Gokulpuri police station, sources reported, highlighting the persistent threat posed by the gang's activities.

Investigations reveal the gang, orchestrated by Baba from Mandoli Jail, has been manipulating court proceedings and coercing witnesses, leading to fresh charges. Senior officials are delving deeper into their operations, indicating a profound impact on crime in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025