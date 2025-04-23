Rwanda and U.S. Discuss Potential Minerals Deal
Rwanda confirms ongoing discussions with the U.S. regarding a potential minerals deal, similar to existing talks between the U.S. and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The specifics of the Rwanda-U.S. deal remain undisclosed. Tensions persist between Congo and Rwanda amid allegations of Rwandan support for rebels in mineral-rich eastern Congo.
Rwanda announced on Wednesday that it is engaged in discussions with the United States about a potential minerals deal. This development mirrors concurrent negotiations between the U.S. and Democratic Republic of Congo.
When asked by Reuters about the possibility of a mineral access agreement, a Rwandan government spokesperson confirmed it is part of ongoing talks with Washington, although further details were not disclosed.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo accuses Rwandan President Paul Kagame's administration of supporting M23 rebels who control parts of eastern Congo, a region known for its mineral wealth but plagued by conflict.
