Left Menu

Rwanda and U.S. Discuss Potential Minerals Deal

Rwanda confirms ongoing discussions with the U.S. regarding a potential minerals deal, similar to existing talks between the U.S. and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The specifics of the Rwanda-U.S. deal remain undisclosed. Tensions persist between Congo and Rwanda amid allegations of Rwandan support for rebels in mineral-rich eastern Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:10 IST
Rwanda and U.S. Discuss Potential Minerals Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Rwanda

Rwanda announced on Wednesday that it is engaged in discussions with the United States about a potential minerals deal. This development mirrors concurrent negotiations between the U.S. and Democratic Republic of Congo.

When asked by Reuters about the possibility of a mineral access agreement, a Rwandan government spokesperson confirmed it is part of ongoing talks with Washington, although further details were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo accuses Rwandan President Paul Kagame's administration of supporting M23 rebels who control parts of eastern Congo, a region known for its mineral wealth but plagued by conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025