Rwanda and U.S. Discuss Potential Minerals Deal

Rwanda announced on Wednesday that it is engaged in discussions with the United States about a potential minerals deal. This development mirrors concurrent negotiations between the U.S. and Democratic Republic of Congo.

When asked by Reuters about the possibility of a mineral access agreement, a Rwandan government spokesperson confirmed it is part of ongoing talks with Washington, although further details were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo accuses Rwandan President Paul Kagame's administration of supporting M23 rebels who control parts of eastern Congo, a region known for its mineral wealth but plagued by conflict.

