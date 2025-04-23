Left Menu

Command Shift: Fort McCoy's Historic Leadership Hiccup

The US Army has suspended Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, Fort McCoy's first female garrison commander, following a controversy involving flipped portraits of Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth. While the suspension isn’t tied to misconduct, an investigation is underway. Baez Ramirez's distinguished military career includes various intelligence roles and commendations.

  • Country:
  • United States

The US Army has suspended Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, who made history as the first female garrison commander at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy. The suspension comes after portraits of former President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were found turned to face a wall, a matter now under investigation.

The Army released a statement on Fort McCoy's website confirming Baez Ramirez's suspension, emphasizing that the move was not related to misconduct. However, the specific reasons remain undisclosed pending review. This incident has prompted an inquiry to determine what led to the flipping of the portraits.

Baez Ramirez took command at Fort McCoy in July 2024 following a commendable career in military intelligence. Her accolades include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and she has held several leadership positions within the US Army. Fort McCoy, an extensive training base, has been operational since 1909.

(With inputs from agencies.)

