Tragic Loss in Jammu: Soldier Killed in Ongoing Counter-Terror Operation

In Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, an army soldier was killed amid a search operation targeting terrorists. The operation, conducted in tandem with local police, resulted in a deadly exchange of fire. As per officials, efforts continue to apprehend the remaining terrorists in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:57 IST
In a tragic incident, an army soldier lost his life following an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday. The operation was part of a joint initiative between security forces and local police to tackle terrorist activities.

The firefight occurred in the Dudu-Basantgarh area during a cordon and search operation, sparked by intelligence reports indicating the presence of militants. The mission aimed to neutralize threats in the region, said the White Knight Corps on X.

Despite receiving immediate medical attention, the soldier succumbed to injuries sustained during the initial exchange of gunfire. The operation continues as authorities aim to secure the area, according to the latest updates from the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

