China Urges U.S. to Lift Tariffs for Trade Solution
China's commerce ministry has called on the United States to remove all unilateral tariffs to address trade issues effectively. Ministry spokesperson He Yadong emphasized the need for the U.S. to heed rational voices from international and domestic parties, noting the absence of ongoing economic negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:10 IST
- Country:
- China
In a recent briefing, China's commerce ministry called on the United States to eliminate all unilateral tariff measures to genuinely resolve trade issues.
Ministry spokesperson He Yadong emphasized the importance of listening to the rational voices from both the international community and domestic parties.
The spokesperson also highlighted the lack of current economic and trade negotiations between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement