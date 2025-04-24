China Urges U.S. to Lift Tariffs for Trade Solution

Left Menu

China's commerce ministry has called on the United States to remove all unilateral tariffs to address trade issues effectively. Ministry spokesperson He Yadong emphasized the need for the U.S. to heed rational voices from international and domestic parties, noting the absence of ongoing economic negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
(With inputs from agencies.)

