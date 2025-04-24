Tragic Farewell: Businessman Shubham Dwivedi Honored Post Pahalgam Attack

Amidst heavy security and somber faces, Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was laid to rest with full state honors after falling victim to the Pahalgam terror attack. His cremation ceremony drew dignitaries, including Cabinet ministers, who paid their respects and extended condolences to the mourning family.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally visited Dwivedi's home, ensuring the family of the slain businessman that they would receive every possible support in their time of need. In a symbolic tribute, a guard of honor marked the farewell ceremony, underscoring the tragedy of the attack.

The attack, which targeted civilians in Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mainly tourists, in a shocking act of violence. Shubham was reported to have been targeted for his faith, with eyewitness accounts detailing the extremist measure taken by the terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)