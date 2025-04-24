Left Menu

Tragic Farewell: Businessman Shubham Dwivedi Honored Post Pahalgam Attack

Shubham Dwivedi, a businessman from Kanpur, was cremated with full state honors after being killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers. The attack had resulted in multiple civilian casualties, sparking widespread grief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:52 IST
Tragic Farewell: Businessman Shubham Dwivedi Honored Post Pahalgam Attack
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst heavy security and somber faces, Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was laid to rest with full state honors after falling victim to the Pahalgam terror attack. His cremation ceremony drew dignitaries, including Cabinet ministers, who paid their respects and extended condolences to the mourning family.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally visited Dwivedi's home, ensuring the family of the slain businessman that they would receive every possible support in their time of need. In a symbolic tribute, a guard of honor marked the farewell ceremony, underscoring the tragedy of the attack.

The attack, which targeted civilians in Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 individuals, mainly tourists, in a shocking act of violence. Shubham was reported to have been targeted for his faith, with eyewitness accounts detailing the extremist measure taken by the terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025