Maharashtra Bids Farewell: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Honored with Full State Honors

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar received full state honors as he was laid to rest following a tragic plane crash. Key political figures, including family and supporters, gathered to pay their last respects. The crash site investigation is ongoing, with police registering an Accidental Death Report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:24 IST
Full state honour accorded to late Ajit Pawar ahead of last rites (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Thursday bid a somber farewell to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, whose tragic death in a plane crash shook the state. Full state honors were accorded as his mortal remains were transported to Vidya Pratishthan ground for his last rites.

Amidst chants of 'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe', supporters and family, including Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra and sons Parth and Jay, gathered to honor the leader's legacy. Senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde and his daughter were also present.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash in Baramati, where the aircraft went down, killing Pawar and five others. The Pune Rural Police have filed an Accidental Death Report, while forensic teams and the DGCA assess the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

