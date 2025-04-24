Tragedy in Pahalgam: Gujarat Tourists Targeted in Deadly Attack
In a tragic attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, terrorists shot dead 26 tourists, specifically targeting Hindus. Shailesh Kalathiya, among the victims, was killed in front of his family. Survivors recall the horror, with attackers demanding religious identification before shooting the Hindu men. The incident has left families grieving in Gujarat.
In a tragic incident, a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, resulted in the death of 26 individuals, including three residents from Gujarat. According to eyewitness accounts, the perpetrators appeared to specifically target Hindus, displaying no remorse as they opened fire.
Shitalben Kalathiya, the widow of one victim, Shailesh Kalathiya, shared her heart-wrenching experience, recounting how terrorists laughed after shooting her husband dead. The attack unfolded while the family was vacationing in Pahalgam, leaving behind a trail of grief and shock.
Naksh Kalathiya, who performed the last rites for his father in Surat, recalled how Hindus were separated from Muslims and shot. Such targeted violence has sent shockwaves through communities, with victims' families demanding justice and support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
