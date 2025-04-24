Shiv Sena Demands Accountability for Intelligence Lapses in Pahalgam Attack

Shiv Sena (UBT) has raised serious concerns over intelligence failures in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack that tragically claimed the lives of 26 civilians, many of whom were tourists. The party has offered its full support to any robust action the government undertakes in response to this horrific event.

Arvind Sawant, a Shiv Sena leader, addressed a communication to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju before an all-party meeting dedicated to the attack, explaining why both he and Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, could not attend. They are engaged in official tours as parliamentary committee members.

Sawant emphasized that while questions about intelligence failures need answers, the meeting should focus on offering solidarity with the government's strategies. He calls for a strong reaction that would deter future attacks on India. The request was made for virtual attendance at the meeting via video link.

(With inputs from agencies.)