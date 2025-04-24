Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Refugee Acceptance of South African Afrikaners

The U.S. is interviewing white South African Afrikaners seeking refuge due to land disputes and perceived racism. While other refugees face deportation, dozens of Afrikaners have been accepted. President Trump's executive order prompted this, despite opposition and skepticism regarding claims of persecution and economic hardship among the Afrikaners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:29 IST
Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Refugee Acceptance of South African Afrikaners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. officials have conducted interviews with white South African Afrikaners applying for refugee status based on their experiences with land disputes, crime, and perceived racism. While other refugees are deported or barred, these Afrikaners have reportedly received favorable consideration, with over 30 approvals so far.

President Donald Trump's executive order on February 7 led to the resettlement initiative for Afrikaners, labelling them as victims of racial discrimination. Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration has declined to assist in this resettlement. The move has sparked controversy, given the absence of evidence supporting claims of racial persecution.

There are criticisms about the prioritization of these claims over others, with some officials eye-rolling at the allegations. Critics argue the order ignores South Africa's apartheid history and privileges those already economically advantaged. The U.S. remains firm that all evidence is considered in refugee status determinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025