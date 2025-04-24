Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Refugee Acceptance of South African Afrikaners

U.S. officials have conducted interviews with white South African Afrikaners applying for refugee status based on their experiences with land disputes, crime, and perceived racism. While other refugees are deported or barred, these Afrikaners have reportedly received favorable consideration, with over 30 approvals so far.

President Donald Trump's executive order on February 7 led to the resettlement initiative for Afrikaners, labelling them as victims of racial discrimination. Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration has declined to assist in this resettlement. The move has sparked controversy, given the absence of evidence supporting claims of racial persecution.

There are criticisms about the prioritization of these claims over others, with some officials eye-rolling at the allegations. Critics argue the order ignores South Africa's apartheid history and privileges those already economically advantaged. The U.S. remains firm that all evidence is considered in refugee status determinations.

