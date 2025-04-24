Empowering Bihar's Growth: Modi Launches Rs 13,500 Crore Projects on Panchayati Raj Day

On National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of projects worth Rs 13,500 crore in Bihar, underlining the importance of village development in India's progress. Modi remarked that empowering villages through Panchayati Raj institutions aligns with Mahatma Gandhi's vision for the nation's growth.

He praised the work of Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in propelling the state's development and stated that enhancing infrastructure, economic opportunities, and social justice is crucial for national advancement. A special emphasis was placed on boosting social participation through women's representation in panchayats.

The Prime Minister also addressed efforts in flood management, technology integration in gram panchayats, and new transportation projects. Initiatives underlined include the expansion of infrastructure, financial aid for women through self-help groups, and the launch of the 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail' service, all aimed at reinforcing Bihar's development trajectory.

