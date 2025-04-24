Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Pakistan Reacts Firmly to India's Post-Pahalgam Moves

Pakistan considers India's move to divert Indus Water Treaty water as an Act of War. In response to India's post-Pahalgam actions, Pakistan has suspended trade, bilateral agreements, and airspaces, while closing the Wagah Border and expelling Indian diplomats. The Pahalgam attack heightened regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive response to New Delhi's recent actions following the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan has declared any attempt by India to alter the water flow from the Indus Water Treaty as an Act of War. The nation has suspended trade and bilateral agreements with India, marking a severe escalation in tensions.

After a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the National Security Committee disclosed plans to hold all bilateral accords in abeyance, including the Simla Agreement, while also closing the Wagah Border post effective immediately. Visas under the SAARC exemption for Indian nationals have been cancelled, excluding Sikh devotees.

Pakistan has condemned India's unilateral suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, emphasizing its importance for the region's stability and Pakistan's national security. The NSC's statement highlighted water rights as a critical issue, committing Pakistan to protect its sovereignty and resources amid escalating political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

