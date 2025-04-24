Terror Unleashed: The Tragic Tale of Baisaran Meadows

A chilling tale of terror has emerged from the picturesque Baisaran meadows in Jammu and Kashmir, where a group of tourists faced an unexpected and violent attack. Survivors from Dombivli recount how the idyllic landscape quickly transformed into a nightmare as terrorists indiscriminately opened fire, killing 26 people, including their loved ones.

The harrowing incident unfolded on April 22, as three cousins were killed in the attack. Family members, now grieving, recall the dreadful moments when gun-wielding assailants clad in brown clothes launched their attack. Survivors describe their attempts to reason with the attackers, but the violence continued unabated.

This tragic event has prompted calls for improved security measures at major tourist destinations. Families of the deceased are demanding accountability and justice from the authorities. They urge the government to act swiftly, emphasizing that they only sought to enjoy a peaceful vacation, not become victims of terror.

