Lebanon Calls Out Tehran Envoy Over Hezbollah Disarmament Remarks
Lebanon's foreign ministry summoned Iran's ambassador to reprimand him for labeling talks to disarm Hezbollah as a 'conspiracy'. Amidst growing pressure post-conflict with Israel, President Joseph Aoun is set to initiate discussions on Hezbollah's disarmament - a sensitive topic due to its influence in Lebanon.
Lebanon's foreign ministry has summoned Tehran's ambassador to Beirut following controversial comments about disarming Hezbollah. The ambassador's remarks referred to the disarmament of the Iran-backed militia as a 'conspiracy', sparking diplomatic tension between the two nations.
Amid increased pressure to disarm Hezbollah, especially after their recent conflict with Israel, President Joseph Aoun is poised to open talks on what has been a highly sensitive topic. The discussions have been considered off-limits for years due to Hezbollah's significant influence in Lebanese politics.
The foreign ministry emphasized Iran's ambassador needs to adhere to diplomatic protocols respecting the sovereignty of nations and abstain from internal interference. This incident marks a notable instance of criticism towards Iran from Lebanon, considering Tehran's historical support of Hezbollah.
