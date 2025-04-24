Delhi Police’s Major Bust: Unraveling a Drug Syndicate

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a significant drug syndicate, arresting a key suspect with heroin valued over Rs 50 lakh, an official announced on Thursday.

The investigation took off with the arrest of Imran on April 4 in Kabir Nagar. Caught allegedly in the act of delivering 315 grams of heroin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Apoorva Gupta, detailed the arrest.

Imran, during interrogation, reportedly revealed that he acquired the heroin from Suraj, hailing from New Usmanpur. Consequently, Suraj was apprehended on April 21 near the Shastri Park flyover, allegedly while trying to distribute 97 grams of heroin. Known for a background involving five robbery cases, further investigation is ongoing to identify others in the drug trafficking chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)