Left Menu

IMF Hears U.S. Concerns: A Path Back to Core Missions

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva acknowledges U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's call for a refocus on macroeconomic stability, moving away from climate change issues. The IMF, being a membership organization, prioritizes the needs of its members and emphasizes the importance of supporting countries facing extreme weather events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:17 IST
IMF Hears U.S. Concerns: A Path Back to Core Missions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund will align its policies with concerns expressed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva announced on Thursday. As a membership-driven entity, the IMF emphasizes the importance of attending to its members' needs.

On Wednesday, Bessent urged the IMF and the World Bank to reemphasize their foundational missions of macroeconomic stability and development. He criticized a deviation towards broader issues, such as climate change, that may dilute their efficacy.

Georgieva assured that the U.S.'s stance is valued given its role as the IMF's largest shareholder. She noted that while the IMF lacks climate specialists, it remains crucial in providing economic support to countries severely impacted by climate-related disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025