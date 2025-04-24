IMF Hears U.S. Concerns: A Path Back to Core Missions
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva acknowledges U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's call for a refocus on macroeconomic stability, moving away from climate change issues. The IMF, being a membership organization, prioritizes the needs of its members and emphasizes the importance of supporting countries facing extreme weather events.
The International Monetary Fund will align its policies with concerns expressed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva announced on Thursday. As a membership-driven entity, the IMF emphasizes the importance of attending to its members' needs.
On Wednesday, Bessent urged the IMF and the World Bank to reemphasize their foundational missions of macroeconomic stability and development. He criticized a deviation towards broader issues, such as climate change, that may dilute their efficacy.
Georgieva assured that the U.S.'s stance is valued given its role as the IMF's largest shareholder. She noted that while the IMF lacks climate specialists, it remains crucial in providing economic support to countries severely impacted by climate-related disasters.
