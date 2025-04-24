Left Menu

Balikatan Drills: Navigating Tensions as Chinese Battle Group Nears Philippine Waters

The Philippine Navy observed a Chinese aircraft carrier battle group nearing its northern maritime boundaries ahead of the Balikatan maritime exercises with the U.S. The exercises, aimed at boosting interoperability and security, are conducted alongside other regional partners amid South China Sea tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A Chinese aircraft carrier battle group has been spotted near the northern maritime boundaries of the Philippines, as the country prepares for its annual Balikatan exercises with the United States. The drills are aimed at enhancing naval cooperation and regional security.

The exercises include participation from regional partners, such as Japan, highlighting increased international concern over China's activities in the South China Sea and around Taiwan. The Chinese naval formation, led by the aircraft carrier Shandong, came within three nautical miles of the Philippines' northern islands, according to Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad.

While the Philippine Navy does not consider the sighting alarming, the timing emphasizes the strategic importance of the Balikatan exercises, which involve over 14,000 soldiers this year. The Chinese government has labeled the drills as provocative, but the Philippines and the U.S. continue to stress their commitment to regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

