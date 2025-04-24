Left Menu

Tribal Protest Tragedy: NCST Demands Justice

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has demanded a report following the death of a tribal man during an eviction protest in Rourkela, Odisha. The 35-year-old, Ettua Ekka, allegedly died under an excavator at a construction site. The NCST seeks accountability from authorities, including the Steel Authority of India Limited.

Updated: 24-04-2025 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has called for an urgent action report after a tribal man tragically lost his life during a protest in Rourkela, Odisha. Authorities are being pushed for answers concerning the circumstances surrounding Ettua Ekka's death.

Ettua Ekka, a 35-year-old tribal protester from Barkani village, allegedly died after being struck by an excavator during the construction of a railway line. The line is a project by Rourkela Steel Plant, operated by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). The protest escalated into violence, resulting in several injuries, including those to law enforcement personnel.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs stated that the NCST has issued notices to the district collector, the superintendent of police, and relevant SAIL officials, demanding accountability and a detailed factual report on the incident. Local unrest continues as communities seek answers in the aftermath of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

