Uniting Against Terror: J&K's Resilient Stand
An all-party meeting in Jammu and Kashmir, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, passed a resolution condemning the Pahalgam attack on civilians. The resolution called for justice, lauded the heroism of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, and urged protection for Kashmiris nationwide. It emphasized unity, resilience, and communal harmony.
An all-party meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah adopted a resolution Thursday, fiercely condemning the Pahalgam attack on civilians. The resolution marks a collective stand against terrorism, urging states to safeguard Kashmiris against harassment following the tragedy.
Chief Minister Abdullah emphasized the Jammu and Kashmir parties' unwavering commitment to supporting justice and saluted Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah for his heroic actions during the attack. The resolution also called for unity and support for Kashmiri communities throughout India.
Through this resolute response, the meeting lauded Kashmiris for their support of affected families and tourists, celebrating the region's commitment to peace, unity, and harmony as a fundamental tenet of Kashmiriyat.

