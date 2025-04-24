Left Menu

UK Eases Sanctions on Syrian Entities as New Leadership Emerges

The UK has removed sanctions on several Syrian entities, including government departments and media outlets. This follows the ousting of President Bashar Assad. Syria's new leaders, under President Ahmad al-Sharaa, aim to rebuild the economy. The US and EU are also relaxing some restrictions on Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:01 IST
The British government announced the removal of sanctions against a dozen Syrian entities, including significant government departments and media outlets. This move, confirmed by the Foreign Office, reflects a shift in policy following the ousting of President Bashar Assad.

Syria's new leadership, under the guidance of President Ahmad al-Sharaa, is grappling with the monumental task of reconstructing a war-torn economy and infrastructure. Despite efforts to lift stringent sanctions imposed by Western powers on the former regime, progress remains limited.

In related developments, the US has partially eased restrictions, allowing certain transactions with Syria. Meanwhile, the European Union is gradually lifting sanctions affecting the energy and transport sectors, signaling a potential shift in international relations with the new Syrian government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

