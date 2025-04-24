Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks Path to Access Frozen Russian Assets for Reconstruction

Ukraine is urging the U.S. Treasury to release $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid in its reconstruction efforts. Central Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi discussed mechanisms to utilize these funds during a meeting in Washington, aiming to alleviate damages from the 2022 Russian invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:13 IST
Ukraine Seeks Path to Access Frozen Russian Assets for Reconstruction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a strategic meeting held in Washington, Ukraine highlighted the issue of accessing approximately $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid in its post-invasion reconstruction efforts. This was disclosed by Andriy Pyshnyi, the country's central bank governor.

Following the 2022 invasion by Russian forces, the United States and its allies immobilized Russian sovereign assets, which Ukraine now seeks to access to fund its recovery.

Pyshnyi outlined efforts to negotiate a mechanism with the U.S. Treasury to unlock these funds, emphasizing the importance of this move as Ukraine continues discussions with the International Monetary Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025