Ukraine Seeks Path to Access Frozen Russian Assets for Reconstruction

In a strategic meeting held in Washington, Ukraine highlighted the issue of accessing approximately $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid in its post-invasion reconstruction efforts. This was disclosed by Andriy Pyshnyi, the country's central bank governor.

Following the 2022 invasion by Russian forces, the United States and its allies immobilized Russian sovereign assets, which Ukraine now seeks to access to fund its recovery.

Pyshnyi outlined efforts to negotiate a mechanism with the U.S. Treasury to unlock these funds, emphasizing the importance of this move as Ukraine continues discussions with the International Monetary Fund.

