Navigating Borders: Mizoram and Assam's Quest for Consensus
A delegation from Mizoram, led by State Home Secretary Vanlalmawia, is set to engage in high-level talks with Assam to address their longstanding boundary dispute. The discussions aim to resolve technicalities not previously agreed upon and may lay the groundwork for future ministerial talks.
- Country:
- India
A seven-member delegation from Mizoram, headed by State Home Secretary Vanlalmawia, departed for Guwahati on Thursday to commence official-level talks with Assam, addressing the enduring boundary dispute between the two Northeastern states, according to an official statement.
The discussions are scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. and are set to delve into unresolved issues, technical details, and critical aspects of the border conflict that require further scrutiny beyond ministerial-level dialogue.
The talks are aimed at laying the foundation for future high-level negotiations, contingent on Friday's discussions' outcomes, with the possibility of additional official meetings before advancing to ministerial talks, explained the official.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Explore Northeast India: Embark on IRCTC's 'North East Discovery' Tour
New Beetle Discoveries Shed Light on Northeast India's Biodiversity
Purabi Dairy's Ambitious Expansion Across Northeast India
Northeast India: Gateway to Growth and Global Cooperation
Northeast India: Gateway to Growth and Cooperation