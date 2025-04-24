Navigating Borders: Mizoram and Assam's Quest for Consensus

A seven-member delegation from Mizoram, headed by State Home Secretary Vanlalmawia, departed for Guwahati on Thursday to commence official-level talks with Assam, addressing the enduring boundary dispute between the two Northeastern states, according to an official statement.

The discussions are scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. and are set to delve into unresolved issues, technical details, and critical aspects of the border conflict that require further scrutiny beyond ministerial-level dialogue.

The talks are aimed at laying the foundation for future high-level negotiations, contingent on Friday's discussions' outcomes, with the possibility of additional official meetings before advancing to ministerial talks, explained the official.

