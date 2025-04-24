Kyiv-Washington Minerals Deal: A Progressive Step Forward
Kyiv and Washington have made progress on a minerals deal following a memorandum signed last week. While no agreement is finalized yet, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko highlighted close collaboration. Discussions include the issue of frozen Russian assets, as sought by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
- Country:
- United States
Kyiv and Washington have moved closer to a minerals deal, although an agreement is not yet on the horizon, said Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko. The progress follows a memorandum signed last week as an initial stride towards developing Ukraine's mineral resources.
At an event hosted by the Ukrainian embassy, Marchenko emphasized the close cooperation between the two sides. He acknowledged that some questions remain in the negotiations, although specific details have not been disclosed.
Additionally, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pushes for discussions to include the issue of frozen Russian assets, adding another layer to the ongoing talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Overnight Drone Assault Disrupts Russian South
Unyielding Assaults: The Impact of Drone Strikes in Ukraine
China's Concern Over Nationals in Ukraine Conflict
Captured Chinese Fighters in Ukraine: A New Twist in the Russo-Ukrainian Conflict
Claims of Chinese Troops in Ukraine Dismissed by Beijing