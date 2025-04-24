Kyiv-Washington Minerals Deal: A Progressive Step Forward

Kyiv and Washington have moved closer to a minerals deal, although an agreement is not yet on the horizon, said Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko. The progress follows a memorandum signed last week as an initial stride towards developing Ukraine's mineral resources.

At an event hosted by the Ukrainian embassy, Marchenko emphasized the close cooperation between the two sides. He acknowledged that some questions remain in the negotiations, although specific details have not been disclosed.

Additionally, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pushes for discussions to include the issue of frozen Russian assets, adding another layer to the ongoing talks.

