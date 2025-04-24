WTO Panel Rejects EU Claims Against China on IP Rights
The World Trade Organization panel dismissed the European Union's allegations against China. The EU asserted that Chinese courts hindered EU telecom patent protections. While the panel found no WTO rule violations, it highlighted China's shortcomings in meeting transparency obligations.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) panel on Thursday dismissed the European Union's accusations that China had breached international rules on intellectual property rights.
The panel declared that the EU failed to prove China's non-compliance with WTO regulations but noted China's inadequate adherence to transparency obligations.
The EU's 2022 complaint accused Chinese courts of obstructing European firms from safeguarding their telecom technology patents.
