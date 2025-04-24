Left Menu

RSS Leader Advocates for Honest Politics and Thoughtful Discourse

In a recent speech, RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar emphasized the dangers of imposing agendas under public mandate, labeling it as a form of dictatorship. He urged for honest politics, truthful dialogues, and highlighted the importance of inclusive discourse for national interest and a healthy society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:41 IST
Sunil Ambekar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address, RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar condemned the practice of advancing personal agendas in the guise of public mandate, describing it as akin to dictatorship. He called for a culture where honest politics reigns, urging politicians to present truth transparently and build a national consensus rooted in dialogue.

Speaking at a public event, Ambekar underscored the importance of restraint in political expression, urging followers of major organizations to actively voice their perspectives for the greater good. He warned that remaining silent only enables further advancement of individual agendas under the pretext of the people's will.

Highlighting the teachings of RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Ambekar stressed the influence of honorable individuals and institutions in shaping public opinion. Referencing past narratives and the Pahalgam terror attack, he remarked on the government's decisive actions and the judicial system's crucial verdicts in resolving longstanding issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

