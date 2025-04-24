Mystery Murder Unveiled: The Tale of Pinky Devi

In a chilling case, three Bihar residents have been arrested on charges of murdering Pinky Devi, whose body was discovered in a jungle near Palampur.

Her identification was made through distinct tattoos and a missing person report. The police suspect a deadly mix of an extramarital affair and a failed extortion plot led to her tragic end.

The suspects attempted to obscure her identity by smashing her face, scattering belongings, and using a false mobile identity. With key arrests made in Delhi and Palampur, the investigation continues.

