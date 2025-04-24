Mystery Murder Unveiled: The Tale of Pinky Devi
Three individuals from Bihar were apprehended for allegedly murdering Pinky Devi, whose body was found in Palampur. The crime stemmed from a suspected extramarital affair and a botched extortion attempt. The perpetrators tried to hide her identity and mislead the investigation. Arrests have been made, with further investigations ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:55 IST
- Country:
- India
In a chilling case, three Bihar residents have been arrested on charges of murdering Pinky Devi, whose body was discovered in a jungle near Palampur.
Her identification was made through distinct tattoos and a missing person report. The police suspect a deadly mix of an extramarital affair and a failed extortion plot led to her tragic end.
The suspects attempted to obscure her identity by smashing her face, scattering belongings, and using a false mobile identity. With key arrests made in Delhi and Palampur, the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- Pinky Devi
- Bihar
- extramarital affair
- extortion
- Palampur
- investigation
- arrest
- jungle
- identity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IFC Approves Management Action Plan in Investigation of Baynouna Solar Project in Jordan
Former Sri Lankan Minister Arrested Amid Renewed Investigations
Chhattisgarh Tragedy Sparks Outcry: Special Investigation Team Formed
Investigation into Alleged Civilian Killings in Kursk Region
Falaknuma Express Coach Incident Sparks Safety Investigation