Tragedy in Kasba: Fatal Stabbing Shocks Community
In Kasba, a 33-year-old woman named Rina Mandal was found dead with stab injuries in a parking lot. Her husband was arrested, and a knife believed to be the murder weapon was seized. Police suspect a domestic dispute may have led to the crime as they continue their investigation.
A tragic incident unfolded in Kasba as a woman was discovered with multiple stab injuries in the parking lot of a housing complex. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Rina Mandal, was quickly transported to a nearby hospital but sadly declared dead.
The police have apprehended her husband and confiscated a knife believed to be used in the fatal attack. Officers revealed that a prolonged domestic feud might have escalated into the violent crime.
A case has been registered with Kasba police station, and authorities are questioning the suspect to uncover more details surrounding the circumstances of this unfortunate event.
