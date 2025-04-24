Tragedy in Kasba: Fatal Stabbing Shocks Community

A tragic incident unfolded in Kasba as a woman was discovered with multiple stab injuries in the parking lot of a housing complex. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Rina Mandal, was quickly transported to a nearby hospital but sadly declared dead.

The police have apprehended her husband and confiscated a knife believed to be used in the fatal attack. Officers revealed that a prolonged domestic feud might have escalated into the violent crime.

A case has been registered with Kasba police station, and authorities are questioning the suspect to uncover more details surrounding the circumstances of this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)