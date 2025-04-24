Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Suspends Bilateral Accords with India

In a significant development, Pakistan has suspended the Simla Agreement and other bilateral accords with India following a deadly attack in Pahalgam attributed to a proxy group linked with Pakistan. The move follows India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and reduce diplomatic ties.

Islamabad responded by halting trade, closing its airspace to Indian airlines, and cancelling visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, marking a sharp increase in bilateral tensions. Both nations have expelled military advisers and reduced diplomatic presence in each other's countries.

As the situation escalates, Prime Ministers from both sides issued stern warnings, with Pakistan emphasizing its rejection of terrorism while accusing India of promoting a narrative of victimhood. Islamabad has declared any attempt to alter the Indus Water Treaty an act of war and pledged to defend its territorial integrity.

