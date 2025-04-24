Left Menu

Unraveling the Rs 3.42 Crore Cyber Fraud in Mumbai

Two individuals, Abhishek Pandey and Akash Vishwakarma, have been apprehended for their alleged roles in a Rs 3.42 crore cyber fraud in Mumbai. They misused job seekers' documents to create fake business accounts for cyber scams. Over 204 SIM cards and various bank documents were confiscated.

Updated: 24-04-2025 23:24 IST
In a startling revelation, Mumbai police have arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in a Rs 3.42 crore cyber fraud operation. The accused, identified as Abhishek Pandey and Akash Vishwakarma, are believed to have orchestrated the misuse of documents collected from job seekers to facilitate their scam.

According to officials at the Malwani police station, the duo set up bank accounts under fictitious company names using these documents. These accounts were subsequently transferred to cybercriminals to conduct scams and stash large amounts of money. During the investigation, authorities seized 204 SIM cards, 115 passbooks from various banks, and 271 debit and credit cards.

The fraud came to light when a 20-year-old woman received a tax notice for substantial transactions linked to her name. Upon further inquiry, it was revealed that Pandey and Vishwakarma had collected her documents during a job application process. Police continue to pursue other suspects connected to this extensive cybercrime network.

