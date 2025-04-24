Left Menu

Tragedy in Jalisco: Gunmen Target Civil Search Group Members

Two members of a civil search organization in Jalisco, Mexico, were killed by gunmen, highlighting the dangers faced by those searching for missing loved ones. The victims, Carmen Morales and her son Jaime Ramirez, were part of a group that discovered a notorious site linked to cartel activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:39 IST
Tragedy in Jalisco: Gunmen Target Civil Search Group Members
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gunmen attacked and killed two members of a civil search organization in Jalisco, Mexico, authorities and the group reported Thursday. The victims, Carmen Morales and her son Jaime Ramirez, were fatally shot by assailants on motorcycles Wednesday night, according to a statement from the Jalisco state prosecutor's office.

Both Morales and Ramirez belonged to Guerreros Buscadores, a citizen search group instrumental in uncovering the so-called "ranch of horror" discovered in March. This site, located in Teuchitlan, housed numerous articles of clothing and skeletal remains and was identified by officials as a cartel training camp.

The deaths of Morales and Ramirez underscore the grave risks that members of search groups face, with another member, Teresa Gonzalez, also killed this month. Rights groups stress that criminal organizations often threaten such groups, especially in Jalisco, home to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025