Tragedy in Jalisco: Gunmen Target Civil Search Group Members
Two members of a civil search organization in Jalisco, Mexico, were killed by gunmen, highlighting the dangers faced by those searching for missing loved ones. The victims, Carmen Morales and her son Jaime Ramirez, were part of a group that discovered a notorious site linked to cartel activities.
Gunmen attacked and killed two members of a civil search organization in Jalisco, Mexico, authorities and the group reported Thursday. The victims, Carmen Morales and her son Jaime Ramirez, were fatally shot by assailants on motorcycles Wednesday night, according to a statement from the Jalisco state prosecutor's office.
Both Morales and Ramirez belonged to Guerreros Buscadores, a citizen search group instrumental in uncovering the so-called "ranch of horror" discovered in March. This site, located in Teuchitlan, housed numerous articles of clothing and skeletal remains and was identified by officials as a cartel training camp.
The deaths of Morales and Ramirez underscore the grave risks that members of search groups face, with another member, Teresa Gonzalez, also killed this month. Rights groups stress that criminal organizations often threaten such groups, especially in Jalisco, home to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Murder of JD(U) MLA Relative Sparks Family Feud Investigation
Punjab Police Murder Sparks BJP Condemnation, Questions Over Law and Order
Tragedy Strikes: Army Soldier Shot Dead While Testifying in Murder Case
AAP murdered people's trust; if they had spent even 50 per cent time on actual governance, things would have been different: CM.
High-Stakes Court Drama: Karad's Plea for Discharge in Sarpanch Murder Case