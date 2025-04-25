Left Menu

Chaos and Crisis at Krome: The Struggles of America's Oldest Detention Facility

The Krome Detention Centre in Miami faces a severe overcrowding crisis, with detainees experiencing poor conditions and a lack of basic necessities. As the Trump administration intensifies immigration crackdowns, reports of abuse and neglect emerge, raising questions about the treatment of migrants and the effectiveness of current policies.

Miami | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:02 IST
The Krome Detention Centre in Miami is grappling with severe overcrowding, with reports of unsanitary conditions and medical neglect leading to fears of unrest within the facility. Currently, the prison houses nearly three times its intended capacity.

Amidst claims of abuse, the Trump administration closed several oversight offices, intensifying scrutiny and concern over the treatment of migrants. Reports of basic necessities like water and food being in short supply at Krome compound these concerns, with images revealing detainees sleeping on concrete floors.

In the wake of increased detentions, Krome faces a dire situation that echoes nationwide. With detentions up 21% and ICE seeking to expand facilities, the question remains: Is this approach effective, or does it simply exacerbate an already deepening crisis?

