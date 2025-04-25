Kerala Governor Condemns Kashmir Terror Attack as 'Murder of Humanity'
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam as a 'murder of humanity.' He emphasized national unity amidst criticisms of security lapses and praised security forces for their efforts to counteract terrorism. The deadly attack claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has called the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, a 'murder of humanity,' expressing grief over the loss of 26 lives, mostly tourists, in the deadliest incident since the 2019 Pulwama strike.
Governor Arlekar urged national unity in response to criticisms of security oversight, notably from parties like the Congress and CPI(M). He reaffirmed confidence in security forces and the central government, stating that these malicious attempts will not dismantle the progress made in the region over recent years.
The Governor, speaking after paying respects to victim N Ramachandran from Edappally, stressed the importance of demonstrating national resilience and not succumbing to terrorist threats. He appealed for peace for the departed souls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Intense Jungle Encounter: Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Udhampur
Security Forces Intensify Search Operations in Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter breaks out between Naxalites and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Security Forces Triumph in Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxalites Neutralized