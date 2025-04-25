Kerala Governor Condemns Kashmir Terror Attack as 'Murder of Humanity'

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has called the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, a 'murder of humanity,' expressing grief over the loss of 26 lives, mostly tourists, in the deadliest incident since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Governor Arlekar urged national unity in response to criticisms of security oversight, notably from parties like the Congress and CPI(M). He reaffirmed confidence in security forces and the central government, stating that these malicious attempts will not dismantle the progress made in the region over recent years.

The Governor, speaking after paying respects to victim N Ramachandran from Edappally, stressed the importance of demonstrating national resilience and not succumbing to terrorist threats. He appealed for peace for the departed souls.

(With inputs from agencies.)