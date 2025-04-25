Left Menu

Unfurling Tensions: The Absent Flag of a Fractured Accord

The Pakistani flag's removal from the historic table at Raj Bhavan highlights tensions as Pakistan suspends the 1972 Simla Accord after India's response to a terrorist attack. The accord, signed by Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, aimed at resolving issues bilaterally, but has been frequently violated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:13 IST
Unfurling Tensions: The Absent Flag of a Fractured Accord
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pakistani flag was notably absent from the historic table at Raj Bhavan, where the Simla Accord was signed, as tensions between India and Pakistan escalate. The disappearance follows Pakistan's suspension of the 1972 agreement, a response to India's actions following a devastating terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Simla Accord, a pivotal document signed by then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistan's President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, sought to resolve contentious issues peacefully. The glossy table, part of Raj Bhavan's Kirti Hall, bears silent witness to a history of strained relations and unfulfilled promises.

Despite current controversies, the historical significance remains. The accord's expectation for peaceful resolutions and cooperation at the Line of Control seems unmet as both nations continue to navigate a tumultuous relationship marked by repeated conflicts and diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025