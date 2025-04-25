Special Assembly Session Called to Address Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

In response to the tragic Pahalgam attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned a special one-day legislative assembly session set for April 28. The session aims to address the impact and response strategies in light of the incident that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

The decision to convene this session was made after the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet recommended it. The Council of Ministers, headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, made the proposal on Wednesday evening.

This legislative gathering is crucial for discussing the significant issues arising from the attack. The assembly will meet in Jammu, as confirmed by Lieutenant Governor Sinha under section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)