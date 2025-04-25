VHP's Call for Action: Unifying Against Terrorism and Reclaiming PoK

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), led by President Alok Kumar, is calling for the integration of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) into India and an end to terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. This comes in the wake of a tragic attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed by terrorists.

VHP's nationwide protest, including participation from its youth wing Bajrang Dal, condemned the Pahalgam attack. The protests, labelled against 'jihadi terrorism,' saw effigies being burned in demonstration. Kumar emphasizes the need to free PoK and promises a global crackdown on terrorism fueled by Pakistan.

Kumar underscored that recent 'tough diplomatic steps' by India have left Pakistan isolated internationally. He calls for unity among Indians, urging people to support security forces, as plans to combat this threat extend beyond borders. Influential figures from various sectors joined protests, demanding a firm stance against jihadi terrorism.

