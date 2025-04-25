VHP's Call for Action: Unifying Against Terrorism and Reclaiming PoK
VHP president Alok Kumar urges India's integration with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and an end to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. A nationwide protest follows the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists. The incident is seen as a threat to India's integrity and Kashmir's economy. Citizens are called to support security forces.
- Country:
- India
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), led by President Alok Kumar, is calling for the integration of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) into India and an end to terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. This comes in the wake of a tragic attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed by terrorists.
VHP's nationwide protest, including participation from its youth wing Bajrang Dal, condemned the Pahalgam attack. The protests, labelled against 'jihadi terrorism,' saw effigies being burned in demonstration. Kumar emphasizes the need to free PoK and promises a global crackdown on terrorism fueled by Pakistan.
Kumar underscored that recent 'tough diplomatic steps' by India have left Pakistan isolated internationally. He calls for unity among Indians, urging people to support security forces, as plans to combat this threat extend beyond borders. Influential figures from various sectors joined protests, demanding a firm stance against jihadi terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- VHP
- Alok Kumar
- Pahalgam attack
- terrorism
- PoK
- India
- Pakistan
- Bajrang Dal
- protest
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
90-Day Tariff Relief: A Strategic Pause for India-US Trade Talks
GTRI Warns Against Comprehensive US-India FTA
Justice Takes a Leap: Rana's Extradition to India for 2008 Mumbai Attacks Case
Signs of Recovery in India's Microfinance Sector: A Gradual Comeback
Empowering Rural India: Piramal Finance and ICICI Bank Join Forces for Enhanced Credit Access