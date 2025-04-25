Left Menu

VHP's Call for Action: Unifying Against Terrorism and Reclaiming PoK

VHP president Alok Kumar urges India's integration with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and an end to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. A nationwide protest follows the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists. The incident is seen as a threat to India's integrity and Kashmir's economy. Citizens are called to support security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:45 IST
VHP's Call for Action: Unifying Against Terrorism and Reclaiming PoK
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), led by President Alok Kumar, is calling for the integration of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) into India and an end to terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. This comes in the wake of a tragic attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed by terrorists.

VHP's nationwide protest, including participation from its youth wing Bajrang Dal, condemned the Pahalgam attack. The protests, labelled against 'jihadi terrorism,' saw effigies being burned in demonstration. Kumar emphasizes the need to free PoK and promises a global crackdown on terrorism fueled by Pakistan.

Kumar underscored that recent 'tough diplomatic steps' by India have left Pakistan isolated internationally. He calls for unity among Indians, urging people to support security forces, as plans to combat this threat extend beyond borders. Influential figures from various sectors joined protests, demanding a firm stance against jihadi terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025