Kerala's IPR Policy Revamp: Bridging Modern Frameworks with Cultural Heritage

Kerala is set to overhaul its IPR Policy for the first time in 17 years, aiming to align with the national framework. The draft, developed by R S Praveen Raj, introduces initiatives like a Traditional Knowledge Authority and an IPR Academy to modernize IP governance.

The updated policy seeks to expand beyond its 2008 focus on traditional knowledge protection, addressing issues such as misappropriation and exploitation of cultural heritage. By establishing systems such as the Traditional Knowledge Docketing System (TKDS) and mandating intellectual property education, the policy aims to preserve indigenous wisdom.

Under the guidance of a six-member committee, led by N Anilkumar, Kerala's IPR overhaul includes aligning state regulations with larger national directives. The strategy aims to strengthen the IP ecosystem by installing dedicated IPR Cells in research and educational institutions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)