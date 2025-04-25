Left Menu

Kerala's IPR Policy Revamp: Bridging Modern Frameworks with Cultural Heritage

Kerala plans a significant overhaul of its IPR Policy after 17 years, introducing a Traditional Knowledge Authority, IPR Academy, and educational mandates. The aim is to align state policies with the National IPR Policy while addressing the threats of misappropriation and commodification of indigenous knowledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is set to overhaul its IPR Policy for the first time in 17 years, aiming to align with the national framework. The draft, developed by R S Praveen Raj, introduces initiatives like a Traditional Knowledge Authority and an IPR Academy to modernize IP governance.

The updated policy seeks to expand beyond its 2008 focus on traditional knowledge protection, addressing issues such as misappropriation and exploitation of cultural heritage. By establishing systems such as the Traditional Knowledge Docketing System (TKDS) and mandating intellectual property education, the policy aims to preserve indigenous wisdom.

Under the guidance of a six-member committee, led by N Anilkumar, Kerala's IPR overhaul includes aligning state regulations with larger national directives. The strategy aims to strengthen the IP ecosystem by installing dedicated IPR Cells in research and educational institutions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

