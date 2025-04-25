Left Menu

Haryana's Stand Against Social Disruption Post-Pahalgam Attack

In response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Haryana's top officials underscored the importance of law and order. They urged district authorities to monitor anti-social activities round-the-clock and safeguard social unity. The importance of social media monitoring was also highlighted, with calls for enhanced intelligence-gathering and strict legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:18 IST
Haryana's Stand Against Social Disruption Post-Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Haryana's Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi convened a crucial meeting with deputy commissioners and police superintendents.

The focus was clear: uphold law and order while fostering peace and unity across the state. The state government remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving societal harmony.

Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra instructed enhanced security measures, including increased patrolling, intelligence gathering, and stringent actions against misinformation. Meanwhile, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur called for reactivation of peace committees to mitigate communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025