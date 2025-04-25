Haryana's Stand Against Social Disruption Post-Pahalgam Attack
In response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Haryana's top officials underscored the importance of law and order. They urged district authorities to monitor anti-social activities round-the-clock and safeguard social unity. The importance of social media monitoring was also highlighted, with calls for enhanced intelligence-gathering and strict legal actions.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Haryana's Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi convened a crucial meeting with deputy commissioners and police superintendents.
The focus was clear: uphold law and order while fostering peace and unity across the state. The state government remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving societal harmony.
Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra instructed enhanced security measures, including increased patrolling, intelligence gathering, and stringent actions against misinformation. Meanwhile, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur called for reactivation of peace committees to mitigate communal tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
