Haryana's Stand Against Social Disruption Post-Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Haryana's Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi convened a crucial meeting with deputy commissioners and police superintendents.

The focus was clear: uphold law and order while fostering peace and unity across the state. The state government remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving societal harmony.

Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra instructed enhanced security measures, including increased patrolling, intelligence gathering, and stringent actions against misinformation. Meanwhile, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur called for reactivation of peace committees to mitigate communal tensions.

