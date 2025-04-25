Left Menu

Court Allows EVM Release Amidst Atishi Election Controversy

The Delhi High Court granted the Election Commission of India permission to release EVMs from the Kalkaji election won by Atishi. The court ruled that VVPAT slips must be preserved until further orders. The decision arises amidst allegations of corrupt practices by the AAP leader during the polls.

The Delhi High Court has permitted the release of electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the Kalkaji assembly constituency, where former chief minister Atishi secured victory. The decision came after advocate Siddhant Kumar, representing the Election Commission of India (ECI), argued for their release for use in the upcoming Bihar elections.

Justice Jyoti Singh partially accepted the application, mandating the preservation of voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips until further notice. This stems from a pending petition challenging Atishi's election on grounds of alleged corrupt practices, including accusations of bribery and misuse of official power.

The petitioners, Kamaljit Singh Duggal and Ayush Rana, residents of Kalkaji, have contested Atishi's election victory, citing illegal electoral conduct. The allegations include bribery attempts by Atishi's associates and exploiting her government position to advantage her campaign.

